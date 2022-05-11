Turkey’s latest attack on the arts: A provincial governor cancels a long-awaited music festival

Posted on 28 seconds ago by
Published by
Global Voices

Eskişehir Municipality. Photo by Seyfi Şeren licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons Just three days ahead of Anadolu Fest a large music festival that was to be held in Turkey’s Eskişehir province, the local governor office announced that all events, including sit-ins, concerts, festivals, and demonstrations will be canceled from May 10–25 in order to “ensure public order and public security, prevent crime, protect others’ rights and freedoms and prevent the spread of violence.” While the statement did not specifically mention the upcoming music festival, the event falls under the c…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey’s latest attack on the arts: A provincial governor cancels a long-awaited music festival
28 seconds ago
Istanbul hosts nearly 3 mln tourists in three months
5 hours ago
Uyghurs in Turkey urge UN rights chief to probe China ‘re-education camps’
5 hours ago
Pirelli moves to soften Ukraine impact as profits rise
7 hours ago
Turkey condemns ‘attack’ at Swiss children’s festival
12 hours ago
DC’s Coolest Clothing Store Just Opened Its Second Location
12 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.