Turkey’s death toll from coronavirus rises to 908

Turkey confirmed Thursday that 96 more people died from the coronavirus in the country over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 908.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged to 42,282 as 4,056 more people tested positive for the virus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca told on Twitter.

So far, a total of 2,142 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, Koca said.

He also said 28,578 tests were conducted on Thursday, with the overall number of tests hitting 276,338.

Turkey is currently treating 1,552 patients in intensive care units.

Koca noted that despite the rising number of tests, the rate of daily rise in the number of cases is dropping, and he urged everyone to continue to stay home.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has spread to at least 184 countries and regions across the world, with its epicenter shifting to Europe.





The pandemic has killed more than 90,000 people, and infected over 1.5 million, while more than 340,000 people recovered from the disease, according to figures collated by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins Universit

Source: Anadolu Agency