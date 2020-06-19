Saturday, June 20, 2020

Turkey News Gazette

Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul up 0.99% at close

web desk

Turkey’s benchmark stock index rose by 0.99% to 113,611.89 points at the closing session of Friday.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index started the day at 111,327.92 points. It has earned 1,117.27 points from Thursday’s close of 110,939.66 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,731.80 by market close, down from $1,722 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul’s Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $42.60 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Friday.

Exchange Rates                Thursday             Friday

USD/TRY              6.8580  6.8440

EUR/TRY              7.6970  7.6850

GBP/TRY              8.5420  8.5290

 

Source: Anadolu Agency

 

