Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul down at weekly close

Turkey's benchmark stock index closed the week at 120,151.44 points, down 0.32% from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index started the day at 121,081.97 points. As of the daily close, it lost 389.09 points from Thursday's close of 120,540.53 points.

The price of one ounce of gold was $1,575.55 by market close, up from $1,575.05 at the previous close, according to data from Borsa Istanbul's Precious Metals and Diamond Markets.

The price of Brent crude oil was around $57.20 per barrel as of 6 p.m. (1500GMT) on Friday.

Exchange Rates Thursday Friday

USD/TRY 6.0600 6.0540

EUR/TRY 6.5750 6.5710

GBP/TRY 7.9070 7.8970

Source: Anadolu Agency