Turkey’s automotive industry exports exceed $10bn

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Turkey’s automotive supplier industry exports exceeded $10.7 billion in January-November 2021, Yeni Shafak has reported. The Uludag Automotive Industry Exporters’ Association said that Turkey’s automotive supplier industry made exports to over 200 countries, as well as free zones and autonomous regions in the past 11 months of 2021, the report added. The sub-industry exports, which were $8.4 billion in January-November 2020, increased by 27.5 percent and rose to over $10 billion for the same period in 2021. During the mentioned period, 40.8 percent ($26.3bn) of the total auto…

