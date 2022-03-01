Turkey won’t join sanctions of several Western countries against Russia – FM

Posted on 17 seconds ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Turkey will not join the sanctions of several Western countries against Russia due to a special operation in Ukraine, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Trend reports with reference to TASS. “We think that sanctions will not solve the problem,” the minister said while answering a question about Turkey’s position on imposing sanctions against the Russian Federation. “For example, the closure of airspace. We cannot close it in accordance with the Montreux Convention. This is a legal obligation.” — Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey won’t join sanctions of several Western countries against Russia – FM
17 seconds ago
Positions of Russia and Ukraine on some issues coincide at talks – Turkish FM
2 hours ago
Ukraine war: Jordan loses contact with nationals in Mariupol
3 hours ago
AZAL Baku – Istanbul flight canceled due to weather conditions in Turkey
6 hours ago
We are waiting for proposals for next meeting within framework of “3 + 3” platform – Assistant of Azerbaijan’s President
7 hours ago
Azerbaijan is ready to host meeting between Ukraine and Russia – Assistant of Azerbaijan’s President
8 hours ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.