Turkey welcomes UK’s prosecution of YPG/PKK funders

Turkey welcomes the U.K. move to prosecute funders of YPG/PKK, country's communications director said on Saturday.

"Cutting off the money is vital to the fight against terrorism of all kinds. We welcome the decision by the U.K. authorities to prosecute foreign funders of the YPG/PKK," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

Altun reiterated that YPG/PKK threatens Turkey, regional stability and European security, and he urged Turkey's allies to stop supporting the terror group and see that European citizens joining a terror group, the YPG, PKK's offshoot in Syria.

"It is long overdue for European governments to stop the flow of foreign terrorist fighters and prosecute such individuals for joining a terror group," Altun said.

The YPG/PKK must be treated just as the other terror groups like Daesh, he said.

British media reported Friday that the father of a British man who joined YPG/PKK terror group in Syria was arrested and granted bail in the U.K.

Police said Paul Newey, 49, was arrested on suspicion of funding and supporting terrorism, and was subsequently granted bail.

If Newey is found guilty of financing terrorism he may serve a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail under Britain's Terrorism Act.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

