Turkey to unveil 1st homegrown car prototype next week

Turkey will unveil the prototype of its first indigenous car on Dec. 27, the nation's president said on Friday.

Erdogan's remarks came in Malaysia where he attended Kuala Lumpur summit of Muslim world leaders this week.

The car publicity will be held in Gebze, a district of northwestern Kocaeli province, Erdogan told reporters.

Just after Erdogan's comments, Turkey's Technology Minister Mustafa Varank shared two photographs on Twitter, showing two vehicles blanketed with covers, and bearing the logo of Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG).

In one photo, Varank poses in front of the vehicles alone, while in the other along with six other officials from Turkish industry companies who helped produce Turkey's first homegrown car.

In June 2018, five Turkish industry giants; Anadolu Group, BMC, Kok Group, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding and an umbrella organization, The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey joined hands to create an indigenous car.

Source: Anadolu Agency