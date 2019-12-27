Turkey to raise minimum wage 15% in 2020

Turkey is raising its minimum wage by 15% as of Jan. 1, the country' labor, social services and family minister announced on Thursday.

Net minimum wage for single people will be 2,324 Turkish liras ($391.5) a month, up from 2,020 Turkish liras a month ($381.3), Zehra Zumrut Selcuk said.

The new gross minimum wage, before deductions such as social security premiums and income taxes, will reach to 2,943 liras ($495.9).

"This year, the Minimum Wage Determination Commission took its decision by majority vote," she said.

The minimum wage for married people with three children is 2,479 Turkish liras ($418.2), Selcuk added.

Source: Anadolu Agency