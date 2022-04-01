Turkey to more than double highway, railway networks, ramp up investments – minister

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkey looks to more than double the size of its highway network, weigh in on railway transportation and shipment, and pledged to invest billions of dollars in infrastructure by 2053, according to a road map shared on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Outlining the path Turkey would follow over the next three decades, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Adil Karaismailoglu said the government seeks to increase the size of the highway network to 8,325 kilometers (5,170 miles) and the dual carriageway to 38,060 kilometers. Turkey has carried out multibillion-dollar projects o…

Read More