Turkey to launch new project for return of 1 million Syrians

Azer News

By Trend Turkey is working on a new major construction project in Idlib province of Syria for the return of 1 million Syrians, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced, informing that it will be held with the participation of national and international non-governmental organizations, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. “Some 500,000 Syrians have returned to the safe regions [in Syria]. Constructing briquette houses was one of the steps [for Syrians’ return]. We are now working on a new project for the voluntary return of 1 million Syrians. It’s a very substantial project that we will…

