Turkey to continue efforts for truce in Ukraine: FM

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Turkey is continuing efforts for reaching a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia despite all the difficulties and intensifying clashes, especially in the eastern parts of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu has said, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. “Despite all the difficulties, we continue to work for truce. We should do it. On the other hand, we have to keep the negative impacts of this war on us at a minimum level,” Cavushoglu said. Turkey is exerting efforts for the resolution of the problems between the two warring sides in line with its principled and genuine f…

Read More