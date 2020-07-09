Turkey ‘to announce decision on Hagia Sophia’ Friday

ISTANBUL- An eagerly-awaited decision by Turkey’s Council of State on the reconversion into a mosque of Hagia Sophia is expected to be announced on Friday, local media including Hurriyet reported Thursday.

The highest court in the country, Hurriyet said, had unanimously voted to annual the November 27, 1934 decree by then president Mustafa Kemal Ataturk that transformed the symbolic monument in Istanbul into a museum, after having been a Christian basilica for almost a millenium and then a place of Muslim worship since the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople in 1453.

The verdict would open the way for its reconversion into a mosque, a move backed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In recent hours, rumours leaked by politicians and reporters linked to the government had led numerous supporters of Erdogan to celebrate the decision on social media as if it had already been made.

If the Council of State gives the go-ahead, the change in the status of Hagia Sophia would in any case require a legislative act, which may be issued on the fourth anniversary of the failed coup, on July 15.

Source: ANSA News Agency