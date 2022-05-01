Turkey summon US envoy over embassy’s Istanbul rally warning

Turkey has summoned US Ambassador to Ankara Jeffry Flake following an embassy warning ahead of a rally in Istanbul, reported Turkish state-run media. The US embassy posted a warning that police in Turkey might respond violently to an opposition rally on Saturday and urged American citizens to avoid demonstrations. Turkey’s foreign ministry told the diplomat that the statement contained “unfounded claims” and argued that US police frequently used disproportionate force against protesters in American cities, according to Anadolu Agency. “It is unacceptable to create the impression that there is …

