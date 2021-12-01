Turkey stands for peace, stability, economic development in South Caucasus – FM

Posted on 47 seconds ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Turkey stands for peace, stability, and economic development in the South Caucasus, the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told journalists following his visit to the UAE, Trend reports citing Anadolu. Cavusoglu reminded that after the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], Turkey and Azerbaijan made positive messages to Armenia. “Baku’s calls to conclude a comprehensive peace treaty with Yerevan have particular importance. These signals also demonstrate the approaches of Turkey and Azerbaijan to this issue,” the minister said. He expressed hope that …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Yerevan’s choice between Turkey’s “carrot” and Armenian diaspora’s “stick”
44 seconds ago
Turkey stands for peace, stability, economic development in South Caucasus – FM
47 seconds ago
Why SNOMED CT? New platform presents a refreshed case for investing in the comprehensive clinical terminology
Why SNOMED CT? New platform presents a refreshed case for investing in the comprehensive clinical terminology
24 mins ago
Pacific Green Makes Key Appointment as it Enters the Commercial Marine Wind Propulsion Technology Sector
Pacific Green Makes Key Appointment as it Enters the Commercial Marine Wind Propulsion Technology Sector
26 mins ago
Turkey exports diagnostic kits to over 50 countries
1 hour ago
Jordan’s farmers expect little from Israeli water deal
1 hour ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.