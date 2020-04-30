Turkey sends medical aid to Uzbekistan to fight virus

Turkey’s state-run charity supplied medical aid Thursday to Uzbekistan to help fight the novel coronavirus.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) delivered medical equipment at a ceremony at Uzbekistan’s National Center for Innovative Medicine that included TIKA’s Tashkent Program Coordinator Cemalettin Tuney and Turkey’s Ambassador in Tashkent, Mehmet Sureyya Er who emphasized the importance of collaboration in these difficult times.

Sureyya said health institutions of both countries continue to share information and experience via teleconference to fight the virus.

Tuney said TIKA delivered 5,000 masks, 5,000 protective suits, 5,000 pair of gloves and other equipment.

The Center’s head Ravshan Izamov conveyed his gratitude to the Turkish government and people for the supplies.

Uzbekistan recorded 2,017 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths.

After emerging in Wuhan, China last December, the virus has spread to at least 186 countries and regions.

The number of cases worldwide has surpassed 3.2 million, while the death toll nears 229,000 with more than 1 million patients having recovered, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Despite the rising number of cases, most who contract the virus suffer only mild symptoms before making a recovery.

Source: Anadolu Agency