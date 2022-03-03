Turkey scraps mask requirement as COVID-19 pandemic eases

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Health Minister Fahrettin Koca revealed late Wednesday that Turkey is scrapping the outdoor mask requirement as the COVID-19 pandemic eases thanks to the country’s vaccination efforts, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. Outlining the new measures at a press conference, Koca said that masks will no longer be mandatory indoors “if ventilation is adequate” but added that they are still crucial in certain environments, such as around immunocompromised people or those with diseases that can make a COVID-19 infection lethal. Venues will no longer require people to scan their HES QR code on e…

Read More