Turkey, Russia consider developing combat aircraft

By Vugar Khalilov Turkey’s Defence Industry chief Ismail Demir has said that Turkey and Russia are discussing cooperation in the development of the national combat aircraft, Yeni Shafak has reported. “There are many cooperation items in our talks with Russia. These also include some issues related to the national combat aircraft,” Demir underlined. He added that the production of the national combat aircraft, which will be completed in 2023, is a step-by-step process that includes necessary modifications, the renewal and the localization of certain parts. In this context, negotiations will be …

