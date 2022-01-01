Turkey reports record infections, cuts quarantine to 7 days

Posted on 7 mins ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

Turkey on Wednesday reported its highest number of daily Covid-19 infections since the start of the pandemic as the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant takes hold. The health ministry recorded 66,467 new cases and 143 deaths in the past 24 hours. The previous peak, reached on April 16, was 63,082 infections. Despite the surge, the country is not so far considering introducing new restrictions but is urging people to continue to wear masks and to practice social distancing. Turkey is determined to keep schools open, officials have repeatedly said. “Despite the increase in the number of cases with…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey reports record infections, cuts quarantine to 7 days
7 mins ago
‫شركة RevitaLash® Cosmetics لمستحضرات التجميل تفوز بدعوى تزعم مبيعات المنتجات المقلدة
‫شركة RevitaLash® Cosmetics لمستحضرات التجميل تفوز بدعوى تزعم مبيعات المنتجات المقلدة
8 hours ago
‫الشركات المنتسبة يحتشدون من أجل عقد شراكات مع قطاع الرعاية الصحية الماليزي في إكسبو 2020 دبي
‫الشركات المنتسبة يحتشدون من أجل عقد شراكات مع قطاع الرعاية الصحية الماليزي في إكسبو 2020 دبي
13 hours ago
‫الشركات المنتسبة يحتشدون من أجل عقد شراكات مع قطاع الرعاية الصحية الماليزي في إكسبو 2020 دبي
‫الشركات المنتسبة يحتشدون من أجل عقد شراكات مع قطاع الرعاية الصحية الماليزي في إكسبو 2020 دبي
13 hours ago
RevitaLash® Cosmetics Wins Lawsuit Alleging Counterfeit Sales
RevitaLash® Cosmetics Wins Lawsuit Alleging Counterfeit Sales
13 hours ago
RevitaLash® Cosmetics Wins Lawsuit Alleging Counterfeit Sales
RevitaLash® Cosmetics Wins Lawsuit Alleging Counterfeit Sales
13 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.