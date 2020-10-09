Turkey reports 1,629 new coronavirus patients

Turkey saw 1,629 new patients with the novel coronavirus and 1,402 more recoveries over the past 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said Friday.

The patient count to date now stands at 332,382, with recoveries totaling 291,754, according to ministry data.

Some 115,295 more COVID-19 tests were done over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally to over 11.4 million.

The death toll from the virus reached 8,722, with 55 more fatalities.

The figures also showed that the number of patients in critical condition currently stands at 1,398, while 6.2% this week suffer from pneumonia.

Across the world, COVID-19 has claimed more than 1.06 million lives in 188 countries and regions since last December.

The US, India, and Brazil are currently the worst-hit countries.

Nearly 36.7 million cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries of almost 26 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.

Source: Anadolu Agency