Turkey raises natural gas prices for industry, households

Turkish state-owned energy importer BOTAS said late on Thursday it had raised natural gas prices for industrial facilities by 50% and those for households by 35%, raising the prospect of further stoking inflation which is expected to top 60% in March. BOTAS also said natural gas prices for electricity production were going up by 44.3% as of April 1. It cited the global rise in energy prices as the reason for the hikes. Turkey imports almost all of its energy needs, leaving it vulnerable to big price swings. Its energy costs started rising in September and surged 212% year-on-year in the first …

