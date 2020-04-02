Turkey quarantines 150 Turks from Azerbaijan

As many as 150 Turkish citizens safely landed Thursday in Turkey after being evacuated from Azerbaijan amid COVID-19 fears, according to local sources.

The students and a family arrived in the western province of Mugla and were sent to student dormitories in the Mentese district for a 14-day quarantine.

Their needs will be met by the local provincial governorate and one of the largest humanitarian organizations, the Turkish Red Crescent.

The virus that originated in China last year has infected 18,135 in Turkey and caused 356 deaths.

It has reached 180 countries and infected nearly 1 million worldwide, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll has exceeded 51,335 with more than 208,600 recoveries.

Source: Anadolu Agency