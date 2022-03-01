Turkey purchases drilling ship from South Korea

Published by

Azer News

By Economy Service Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez has announced that the fourth drilling ship that purchased from South Korea is on its way to Turkey, Yeni Shafak has reported. Donmez stated that the new ship will be used in hydrocarbon exploration in the seas, the report added. “We have been very busy with our work to bring a fully-fledged drilling fleet to our country, which is surrounded by seas on all sides. We are now looking forward to our fourth drilling ship, which is on its way to Turkey. Good luck,” the minister wrote on its Twitter account. The modern shi…

