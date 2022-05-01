Turkey organizes charter flight from Turkmenistan

Azer News

By Trend The next charter flight of Turkish Airlines on the Istanbul-Turkmenbashi-Istanbul route is scheduled for May 15, Trend reports citing Turkmenportal. The last charter flight from Turkmenistan to Turkey was organized on May 1, 2022. Furthermore, another Turkish Airlines charter flight will depart from Ashgabat to Istanbul, May 11, 2022. Meanwhile, like Turkey, Turkmenistan organizes charter flights to the Turkmenabad International Airport several times a month from countries such as Turkey, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, India, Kazakhstan and the EU countries, to return its citizens to th…

