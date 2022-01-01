Turkey opens national warplane engineering center

Azer News

By Osman Ozgan/Burak Dogan The Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has inaugurated an engineering center for the National Combat Aircraft (MMU), Yeni Shafak has reported. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also attended the opening ceremony of the engineering center, which was built within the scope of the National Combat Aircraft (MMU) project under the coordination of the Defence Industries Presidency, the report added. Yeni Shafak visited the center where engineers will work day and night for the national warplane. The center, which consists of 65,000 square meters of indoor space and ni…

