Turkey must reopen political dialogue with the Kurds

Posted on 15 mins ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

The trajectory of Kurdish politics in Turkey appears today to have reached a turning point, fuelled by the tensions between Turkey’s reforms, its quest for further democratisation, and its desire for EU accession. There is also Turkey’s role in the region. If Ankara truly wishes to play a constructive role in the region, a focus on its Kurdish issue and a solution-based approach combined with mutual compromises is crucial. Resolution can be achieved only through governmental will to find an internal balance given Ankara’s foreign policy’s chaotic trajectory; indeed, external imperatives such a…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey must reopen political dialogue with the Kurds
15 mins ago
‫دار سك العملة الملكية الكندية تقدم هدية من الذهب الخالص والفضة مع سبائك فاخرة في عبوات خاصة
‫دار سك العملة الملكية الكندية تقدم هدية من الذهب الخالص والفضة مع سبائك فاخرة في عبوات خاصة
1 hour ago
The Global Sales of GWM pickup Exceeds 2 Million Units
The Global Sales of GWM pickup Exceeds 2 Million Units
2 hours ago
Meet AppyFair : the long-awaited French Leader of virtual and hybrid events is now available worldwide
Meet AppyFair : the long-awaited French Leader of virtual and hybrid events is now available worldwide
6 hours ago
GAC MOTOR Wins Best Chinese Automotive 2021
GAC MOTOR Wins Best Chinese Automotive 2021
6 hours ago
Turkey’s annual inflation rate surges to 21.31% in November
6 hours ago

Categories

Trending News

Archives

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.