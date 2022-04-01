Turkey lifts wearing of masks inside as Covid-19 cases fall

Al-Araby

Turkey on Tuesday lifted one of its last remaining coronavirus restrictions, the wearing of masks in crowded indoor locations. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the relaxation in a televised meeting of the scientific board that has guided Turkey through two years of the pandemic. He said the board would not reconvene unless “extraordinary” circumstances arose. “The obligation to use masks in closed spaces … has been completely removed,” Erdogan said from Ankara. “Mask application will be continued for a while only on public transport vehicles and in health institutions until the number …

