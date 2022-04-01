Turkey issues partial recall of Kinder products amid salmonella fears

Published by

DPA

Turkey announced a partial recall of children’s chocolate brands produced by Italian confectionery group Ferrero on Thursday, amid fears that they could have been contaminated by a recent salmonella outbreak in Britain. Turkey has yet to see any cases of salmonella poisoning, but is following the European Union recommendation to recall certain products, the state news agency Anadolu reported, citing the Ministry of Agriculture. The recalled products are Kinder Choco-Bons with best-before dates of July 8 and 15, the Turkish ministry said, adding that safety controls to this end would continue. …

