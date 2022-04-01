Turkey in talks with Russia over ‘second batch’ of weapons

Published by

Al-Araby

NATO member Turkey said it was still talking to Russia about procuring a second batch of one of its most advanced missile defence systems despite the invasion of Ukraine. The comments on state television late on Tuesday by the head of Turkey’s military procurement agency underscore Ankara’sefforts to maintain good relations with Moscow during the war. The agency and its chief, Ismail Demir, were sanctioned by Washington in the closing weeks of US president Donald Trump’s administration for its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defence system in 2017. Turkey took delivery of the first batch of…

