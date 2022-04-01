Turkey in talks with Russia over ‘second batch’ of weapons

Posted on 57 seconds ago by
Published by
Al-Araby

NATO member Turkey said it was still talking to Russia about procuring a second batch of one of its most advanced missile defence systems despite the invasion of Ukraine. The comments on state television late on Tuesday by the head of Turkey’s military procurement agency underscore Ankara’sefforts to maintain good relations with Moscow during the war. The agency and its chief, Ismail Demir, were sanctioned by Washington in the closing weeks of US president Donald Trump’s administration for its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defence system in 2017. Turkey took delivery of the first batch of…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss military education cooperation
51 seconds ago
Turkey in talks with Russia over ‘second batch’ of weapons
58 seconds ago
Recent recalls: Cars, refrigerators, air fryers, ground beef and even ice cream
1 min ago
Bank of Spain warns of indirect hit to economy, banks from Ukraine conflict
1 hour ago
Minister: Azerbaijan exports 2.6 bcm of gas to Europe
2 hours ago
Syria: UN send invites for 8th round of constitution talks
2 hours ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.