Turkey in lead for global renewable energy production

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Turkey has ranked 12th in the world and 5th in Europe in terms of renewable energy-based installed power, Yeni Shafak has reported. Turkey left 24 European countries behind in the list with its renewable energy installed capacity that was put into use in 2020 alone, the report added. Turkey is benefitting from the investments made in domestic and renewable energy resources to minimize its dependence on foreign energy. Thanks to these investments the country reduces foreign dependency on energy while increasing the share of domestic and renewable energy sources in electricity …

