Turkey Hill ice cream recall: A popular flavor may have undeclared peanuts

Posted on 6 hours ago by
Published by
NJ.com

Ice cream brand Turkey Hill Dairy is voluntarily issuing a recall on certain containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream because they might contain undeclared peanuts. While only 385 containers manufactured between April 14 and April 19 have been affected, people with peanut allergies could be at-risk if they come into contact with these products,according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company initiated the voluntary recall after a customer contacted Turkey Hill, informing the company that some containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream might have…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkish court jails Erdogan critic Kavala for life
40 mins ago
Turkey Hill ice cream recall: A popular flavor may have undeclared peanuts
6 hours ago
Ankara is ready to provide all necessary support to negotiation process on Ukraine – Erdogan
15 hours ago
Nigeria’s logistics start-up launches AMATNow in Turkey
18 hours ago
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2 days ago
Twitterati question Armenia-Azerbaijan peace in light of Nazi march in Yerevan
2 days ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.