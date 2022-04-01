Turkey Hill ice cream recall: A popular flavor may have undeclared peanuts

Published by

Ice cream brand Turkey Hill Dairy is voluntarily issuing a recall on certain containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream because they might contain undeclared peanuts. While only 385 containers manufactured between April 14 and April 19 have been affected, people with peanut allergies could be at-risk if they come into contact with these products,according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company initiated the voluntary recall after a customer contacted Turkey Hill, informing the company that some containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream might have…

