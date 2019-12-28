Saturday, December 28, 2019

Turkey exempts some Algerians from travel visas

Turkey issued a presidential decree Friday exempting Algerian citizens under the age of 15 and over 65 from having to obtain travel visas.

The decision, which was published in Turkey's Official Gazette, grants Algerian nationals in these age groups holding regular passports entry permits.

They will be able to enter Turkey without a prior visa and stay there for tourist purposes up to 90 days within a six-month period, according to the decree.

Source: Anadolu Agency

