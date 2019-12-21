‘Turkey, EU willing to boost trade, investment ties’

Turkey and EU are willing to advance bilateral trade and investment relations, Turkey's trade minister said on Friday.

"We had a fruitful meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan" to address various issues of mutual interest, Ruhsar Pekcan told a press conference following her official talks in Brussels.

Pekcan said both sides are ready to establish positive dialogue to bring Turkish-EU economic ties up to their true potential.

Saying that updating the Customs Union Agreement between the two was topic A at the meeting, Pekcan added: "We brought up the economic gains of updating the customs union during the meeting with the commissioner."

She said the meeting also addressed the EU's trade measures on steel products.

"Unfortunately the Turkish steel industry felt the greatest impact of the EU steel industry measures even though they were not meant directly for Turkey but to respond to U.S. sanctions," she added.

Pekcan underlined that they want trade ties between Turkey and EU to help galvanize political relations.

Source: Anadolu Agency