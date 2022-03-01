Turkey disposes stray naval mine in Bosphorus

Posted on 8 hours ago
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Turkey resumed marine traffic in the Bosporus on March 26 after it was suspended for nearly four hours following the discovery of a stray naval mine, Trend reports citing Hurriyet Daily News. A team of divers has “deactivated” an old naval mine floating in the Bosporus, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has said. Russia’s main intelligence agency on March 21 said several hundred mines had drifted into the Black Sea after breaking off from cables near Ukrainian ports. “After the start of the Russian special military operation, Ukrainian naval forces had deployed barriers of mines around the…

