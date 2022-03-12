Turkey develops new-gen cruise missile with range of 150 km

Published by

Azer News

By Trend The Turkish defense contractor Roketsan Thursday announced it had developed a new generation cruise missile that can be launched from land, sea and air platforms, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah. The cruise missile, named Chakir, will be a new force multiplier for the armed forces with its state-of-the-art features and effective warhead, the company said in a statement. It is still in the design phase, and its first tests are scheduled for later this year, with platform integration to take place in 2023. It will be test-fired from the country’s landmark unmanned combat aerial vehicle…

Read More