Turkey deports 2 to Netherlands for terror links

Turkey deported two foreign terrorist fighters back to their countries, the Netherlands, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said the Turkey continues extraditing foreign terrorists.

The statement did not specify which terror group the fighters belonged to, but in recent months it has been stressing the return of Daesh/ISIS terrorists.

Since Nov. 11, Turkey deported more than 110 foreign terrorists after Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced captured Daesh/ISIS terrorists would be extradited.

The issue of handling of Daesh/ISIS members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin, while several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

Source: Anadolu Agency