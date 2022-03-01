Turkey completes equipping military aircraft fleet

Published by

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Turkey’s Defence Industry Chief Ismail Demir stated that the country has completed equipping its military transport aircraft fleet (A400m), Yeni Shafak has said. “Our A400M fleet has been fully outfitted. The 10th and final aircraft produced for the Air Force Command under the Turkish Armed Forces’ A400M Project, in which we are partners in the design and production for tactical transport missions, has entered service,” Demir said on his Twitter account. The Turkish Defence Industries Directorate (SSB) also issued a statement on the subject, noting that the last aircraft buil…

