Turkey closely monitoring situation in Ukraine – national defense minister

Published by

Azer News

Turkey is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said following the Munich Security Conference, Trend reports citing the Turkish media. "The military activity is observed there," Akar said. "This activity has some consequences. The media outlets spread this news. It is necessary to evaluate the news thoroughly because there is disinformation, fake news. Therefore, it is necessary to prevent some undesirable situations."

