Turkey calls main task of organizing meeting between Putin and Zelensky

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Trend Turkey considers it its main task to organize a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, Turkey’s Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said in an interview with Al Jazeera, Trend reports. “We keep our channels of communication open with both parties. This is very important, our efforts are aimed at organizing a direct meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu recently visited Moscow, held talks,” he said. According to him, Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan has twice conta…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Russia open for cooperation with West – Lavrov
6 mins ago
Turkey calls main task of organizing meeting between Putin and Zelensky
2 hours ago
U.S. envoy to U.N. decries ‘disturbing’ claims of Ukrainians deported to Russia
2 hours ago
Ask Amy: ‘Best of’ column get to the meat of the matter
6 hours ago
Snowfall grips Istanbul again, country under new cold wave
23 hours ago
Seychelles: Minister Radegonde holds bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum
2 days ago

Calendar

March 2022
M T W T F S S
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.