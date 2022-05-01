Turkey busts Iranian drug lord, captures 1.1 tonnes of meth

Al-Araby

Turkey seized over 1.1 tonnes of methamphetamine “in a big operation on drugs”, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu announced in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Authorities captured the drugs in both crystal and liquid form in a “record seizure in one instance”, the minister tweeted as he congratulated Turkish police following their mission. The operation also “busted” an Iranian drug lord identified as RK, alongside “his gang”, according to Soylu, who gave no further details on the alleged perpetrators. Uyuşturucuda yine büyük operasyon: Uzun süreli takip sonucu Türkiye’de tek seferde reko…

Turkey busts Iranian drug lord, captures 1.1 tonnes of meth
