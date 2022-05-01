Turkey builds over 1,000-km wall on eastern, southeastern borders

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Azer News

Kiymet Sezer Turkey has built some 1,028-km modular concrete walls on its east and southeast borders, Yeni Shafak has reported. The measures were taken by Turkey to ensure its border security against illegal migration waves, the report added. The construction of the planned 837-km modular concrete wall on the 911-km Syrian border has been completed. Wire fences and next-generation surveillance systems have been installed on the wall in areas where needed. A 120-km wire fence was built on the borderline separated by the rivers on the Syrian border. The 911-km Syrian border will be completely cl…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Turkey builds over 1,000-km wall on eastern, southeastern borders
2 hours ago
Turkey confirms 1,132 daily COVID-19 cases
17 hours ago
Turkey’s first domestic jet aircraft to take off in 2023
21 hours ago
Production at Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli hits 39m barrels
22 hours ago
Keep the Muslim world out of America’s Roe vs Wade debates
23 hours ago
The Real Reason There’s a Worm in Your Mezcal
1 day ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.