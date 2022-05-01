Turkey blocks NATO accession talks for Finland and Sweden

Turkey has blocked the start of NATO accession talks for Finland and Sweden, NATO sources confirmed to dpa on Wednesday. Thus, the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s governing body, could not take the decision as planned to start the accession process. Sweden and Finland formally submitted their countries’ NATO applications to Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an online video ceremony earlier on Wednesday. Turkey cannot accept a proposed enlargement that would compromise NATO’s own security, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday, referring to his accusations of Sweden and Fi…

