Turkey accuses Greek warplanes of violating airspace

Al-Araby

Turkey on Friday accused Greek warplanes of violating its airspace over the Aegean Sea, which Turkish security sources said happened 30 times in 72 hours. Greece and Turkey, NATO allies but regional rivals in the eastern Mediterranean, often trade barbs over Aegean airspace violations. Greek fighter planes regularly scramble to intercept Turkish jets entering what Athens considers its airspace, occasionally engaging in mock dogfights. Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgic accused the Greek air force of conducting “provocative flights in close proximity of the Turkish coast” and of “r…

