Turkey: 5 suspected YPG/PKK terrorists surrender

Five suspected YPG/PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

4 PKK terrorists, who escaped from the [PKK's] shelter areas in northern Iraq and Syria, have surrendered to our border post in Silopi [in the Sirnak province], and 1 PKK/YPG terrorist to our border post in Kiziltepe [in the Mardin province], the ministry said on Twitter.

The dissolution of the terrorist YPG/PKK has been continuing, the tweet added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian offshoot.

Source: Anadolu Agency