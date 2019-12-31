Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Turkey: 5 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces

Five PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey, according to the National Defense Ministry on Monday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said: 4 PKK terrorists, who escaped from the [PKK's] shelter areas in northern Iraq and Syria, have surrendered to our border post in Silopi [district of Sirnak province], and 1 PKK/YPG terrorist to our border post in Kiziltepe [district of Mardin province].

The dissolution of the PKK have been continuing, according to the tweet.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Source: Anadolu Agency

