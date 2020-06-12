Turkey: 5 Iraqis arrested over links to Daesh/ISIS

Turkish police have arrested five Iraqi nationals over their suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, security sources said on Friday.

The arrests were made in western province of Afyonkarahisar as part of an operation against the terror group, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkey was one of the first countries to recognize Daesh/ISIS as a terror group in 2013.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists numerous times, including in 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey launched military and police operations at home and abroad to prevent further terror attacks.

Source: Anadolu Agency