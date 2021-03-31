TUMI unveils premium capsule luggage and travel collection inspired by McLaren

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 31 March 2021 – TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, today unveils its new collection designed and developed in partnership with luxury supercar maker and Formula 1 team, McLaren.

McLaren’s designers, engineers, and racers travel thousands of miles around the world each year in pursuit of perfection. Just as each driver relies on their car to get them across the finish line, the team depends on their luggage and travel necessities to get them to their destination. That inspiration manifests in the superior made-to-last quality of the collection.

For over 45 years, TUMI has built a reputation for innovation, functionality and durable design, with a focus on optimising the journeys of Global Citizens.

Since announcing in 2019 that the two companies would work together, TUMI’s Creative Director Victor Sanz and Rob Melville, McLaren’s supercar Design Director have created a premium capsule collection of elegant business, travel and everyday essentials. Each piece is designed to uncomplicate, while elevating performance in all aspects of life on the move.

From automotive to sports, TUMI is inspired by the world’s most innovative industries. For McLaren—a renowned global leader in embedding cutting-edge technology into products with a clear design aesthetic—travel and lifestyle are integral. The two brands share the common vision of continually pursuing higher levels of excellence, which is reflected in the considered details and choice of materials in the McLaren inspired TUMI range.

Embodying TUMI and McLaren’s mutual ethos of performance luxury, the capsule collection is comprised of nine pieces. Each encompasses elements of McLaren’s sleek, bold supercars and race cars. All are highlighted with McLaren’s signature Papaya colourway and feature CX6® carbon fibre accents.

Key travel pieces include the Aero International Expandable 4 Wheel Carry-On and the Quantum Duffel. The carry-on is crafted in a hybrid of materials, including Tegris®, an extremely hard-wearing thermoplastic composite found in race cars. The hard shell is contrasted by a moulded-fabric front panel with a supercar-influenced design that is echoed throughout the collaboration.

This solid build allows the collection to protect the contents it carries, incorporating further elements of McLaren’s supercar designs. The interior features a compression strap that takes its cues from the six-point racing harnesses found in its race cars and track-only models such as the limited-edition McLaren Senna GTR.

The Velocity Backpack was created to keep wearers connected all day long thanks to the inclusion of a USB port and padded laptop compartment. TUMI’s hallmark “Add-a-Bag” sleeve makes it a fitting companion to the collection’s carry-on.

The Torque Sling and Lumin Utility Pouch are additional contemporary styles for light-carry and hands-free days. The Orbit Small Packing Cube, Trace Expandable Organizer, and split compartment Teron Travel Kit are all ultra-portable accessories to keep your belongings protected, organised, and readily available through every leg of your journey.

The collection will be available 31 March2021via TUMI.com, TUMI’s Global retail stores, McLarenstore.com, and select McLaren retailers Globally.

Victor Sanz, Creative Director, TUMI said:

“For me, this is the ultimate collaboration as TUMI and McLaren have an innate synergy.

We’re two like-minded brands who share the same values—unparalleled quality, technical innovation and design excellence. The value of this partnership, however, extends beyond the product. With a keen focus on lifestyle, we design for the betterment of the customer experience. With McLaren’s advanced technology and our top-of-the-line materials, our gear can tackle the most arduous excursions and still effortlessly translate into daily life.”

Rob Melville, Design Director for McLaren Automotive, said: “When I first met with Victor to define the collection we quickly realised that we each brought a shared creative vision for what we wanted to achieve.

“At McLaren we focus on articulating a clear design language and materials selection which combines and leads into our car’s performance. We wanted to capture those aspects with TUMI so we’ve spent a great deal of time working to analyse and refine every aspect of this collection. The result is something that I am incredibly proud of and that I believe will elevate the owner’s experience while serving as a reminder that, like our cars, it’s about enjoying the journey and not simply the destination.”

Mark Waller, Chief Commercial Officer for McLaren Racing, said: “McLaren strives to push the boundaries of design, performance and perfection in everything it does, whether on the road or on the track. This collaboration exemplifies that spirit. We are delighted to be collaborating with TUMI on this collection. We look forward to seeing our race team use it around the world as we commence the 2021 Formula 1 season.”

