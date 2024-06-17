TUMI Highlights Vibrancy Of New York City With Fall 2025 Collections

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 8 July 2025 – TUMI, the leading international travel, lifestyle and accessories brand, sets the stage for Fall 2025 with exciting new arrivals inspired by the city that never sleeps: New York. This season’s collections commemorate the second half of TUMI’s 50th anniversary and the brand’s legacy of innovation and enduring performance. New York City is TUMI’s design nucleus, and Fall 2025 celebrates the movers, makers and creative spirits that drive the heartbeat of the concrete jungle with creations as multifaceted and resilient as the city itself.

Exploring NYC’s constant evolution, Fall 2025 features prints that pay homage to iconic wild postings scattered throughout the city’s streets. Select pieces from Alpha, Alpha Bravo and Voyageur collections are imagined in Poster Print featuring a torn poster graphic that alludes to the history underpinning all the innovations to come.

Alpha Bravo, known for high-performance “go-anywhere” silhouettes, finds a fresh feel with new core colorway: Navy Coated Canvas, an elevated alternative to classic black. Fall 2025 includes seasonal hues Pavement and Electric Blue, inspired by the metropolis’s architecture, as well as new commuter-ready styles— Surveillance Flap Backpack and Roadstead Messenger.

This season, men’s styles receive an exciting refresh as the premium, automotive-inspired Arrivé collection introduces details like Carbon Fiber accents and quiet, magnetic zipper garages. The relaunch spotlights the Arrivé Large Backpack, refined with modern accents and considered upgrades that elevate function and finish in this most sophisticated silhouette. Crafted with the same precision and polish, Arrivé Hannover Slim Brief is the sleek, minimalist complement for streamlined business travel. Under Fall 2025, the Harrison collection is diversified with styles like Griffen Flap Backpack. Harrison also ushers in Burnished Wine Ombre, a gradient technique that gives its whole-grain leather a distinctive, textured appearance.

(L to R): Voyageur Just In Case® Tote in Electric Blue Spray Paint, Celina Backpack in Mink, Olas Small Shoulder Bag in Oat and Agent Medium Tote in Sienna

Inspired by NYC’s bold graffiti, TUMI’s bestselling Just In Case® styles feature a dripped spray paint design. The signature tote also comes in three new diverse sizes. Folding completely flat, Just In Case® is perfect in every traveler’s lineup. This season also introduces new colorways across core Voyageur styles- including the Celina Backpack- with Mink, TUMI Red and Wine offering elevated versatility for life on the move.

Designed with sophistication in mind, Olas and Agent collections expand TUMI’s offering for the modern woman. Olas embraces minimalism with clean lines and soft structure in essential silhouettes like the Small and Medium Shoulder Bag. Agent, crafted in lightweight leather and finished with refined hardware, offers a seamless blend of fashion and function, ensuring every detail is thoughtfully considered.

The iconic 19 Degree collection returns with seasonal colorways inspired by the atmospheric elegance of autumn in Central Park. 19 Degree Lite introduces rich, grounded tones of Wine and Pavement—echoing the foliage, stone paths and surrounding brownstones of the park’s storied landscape. Moonrock appears in 19 Degree Polycarbonate, extending the palette’s quiet sophistication across the broader collection.

(L to R): 19 Degree Lite International 4-Wheeled Carry-On in Wine and Pavement, 19 Degree Aluminum International Carry-On in Black/Red and 19 Degree Aluminum Bar Set

New to 19 Degree Aluminum comes an unexpectedly opulent 19 Degree Aluminum Bar Set. This luxurious set has everything needed to craft the perfect drink, including exclusive TUMI Cocktail recipe cards. Exquisitely packaged in a premium aluminum case featuring iconic 19 Degree contours, this bar set is the perfect lifestyle piece for TUMI enthusiasts.

Rounding out TUMI’s 50th anniversary are select travel, lifestyle pieces and accessories featuring the signature TUMI Red Pantone deployed as an accent color and an all-over treatment.

Altogether, the Fall 2025 collections are the perfect forward-looking way to celebrate 50 years of innovation, expressed through the graphic, energetic lens of NYC, the place TUMI calls home.

Fall 2025 collections are available at TUMI stores worldwide and on TUMI.com. Stay tuned for exclusive content featuring Fall 2025 on @TUMITravel social channels.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel, and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2025 Tumi, Inc.