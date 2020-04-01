Trump says Iran planning to attack US troops in Iraq
U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Iran is planning to attack against American troops in Iraq.
“Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq,” Trump said on Twitter.
“If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!” he warned.
Tensions is escalating between the U.S. and Iran since Camp Taji, which hosts the anti-Daesh coalition troops and NATO’s Iraq Mission personnel, faced a rocket attack March 11 that left two American troops and one British serviceman dead, while 14 others were injured.
In response, the U.S. conducted strikes against pro-Iranian militia Kata’ib Hezbollah’s weapons storage sites in Iraq.
Source: Anadolu Agency