Trump Rules Out Deporting Prince Harry Amid Visa Controversy

Washington: US President Donald Trump has dismissed the possibility of deporting Prince Harry, attributing his decision to the Duke of Sussex’s personal challenges. “I’ll leave him alone,” Trump stated, highlighting Harry’s marital issues as a reason for his leniency.

According to Anadolu Agency, Trump expressed his stance during an interview with The New York Post, mentioning, “I don’t want to do that…He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.” This statement came amidst ongoing scrutiny of Harry’s immigration status, following allegations by the Heritage Foundation that the Duke may have concealed past illegal drug use, potentially disqualifying him from holding a US visa.

The conservative think tank has taken legal action against the US Department of Homeland Security, seeking the release of Harry’s visa records. They cite admissions made in his autobiography, “Spare,” as evidence of his past drug use. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, relocated to the US in 2020 after stepping back from their royal duties. The couple has been outspoken critics of Trump, with Markle labeling him as ‘divisive’ and ‘misogynistic.’

Trump, who has previously aired his criticisms of both Harry and Markle, described the Duke as being ‘whipped’ by his wife. Furthermore, the Heritage Foundation alleges that Harry benefited from preferential treatment by the Joe Biden administration regarding his immigration status.